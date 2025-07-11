Top star wants to 'save AEW' at All In; takes massive shot at Jon Moxley

A former AEW champion has sent a bold message to Jon Moxley ahead of All In Texas. The Purveyor of Violence will face former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page at Globe Life Field stadium this Saturday. They will fight for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match.
Since capturing the World Title from Bryan Danielson last year, The One True King has kept the belt hidden in a briefcase. He has thus far ambushed multiple opponents who tried to take away the gold from him. Later, Jon Moxley claimed that the locker room had destroyed what AEW stood for. He has since been terrorizing the roster. Ahead of the title clash, the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner has vowed to take him down.
In a recent appearance on The Takedown on SI, The Cowboy said that the AEW World Championship represents the company's product, its stars, and fans. Page also stated that he would save the promotion and take out the championship from Moxley's briefcase.
“Uh, no. No, I don’t think so. Not for me, personally. For me, this championship represents everything good that I felt about All Elite Wrestling and wrestling as a whole. To have that hidden away for so long is disrespectful to not just the entire roster but to all of our fans. I do feel a sense of responsibility to take that back out," he said. [H/T: Fightful]
Jon Moxley praises ''Hangman'' Adam Page ahead of All In 2025
The Purveyor of Violence recently talked about the former AEW World Champion's invaluable qualities.
While speaking with Undisputed's Justin Barrasso, Jon Moxley broke character and claimed that The Cowboy is the ''first homegrown top guy'' of the promotion.
“He’s the first homegrown top guy in AEW. He has everything you’d want in a professional wrestler. The athleticism, intelligence, instinct, skill... name all the qualities you’d want as a pro wrestler, [and] he’s got them," he said.
It remains to be seen who will emerge as the AEW World Champion this weekend.
