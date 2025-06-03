AEW star Ricochet makes a big confession

Ricochet's decision to sign with AEW after departing WWE last summer proved to be beneficial for his career. He recently made a big confession regarding his work in the Jacksonville-based company.

In a recent interview on K104, the former WWE United States Champion was asked about his heel turn. The One and Only made it clear that it was not a gimmick he was playing on live television. He confessed that his on-screen character was a reflection of his real-life personality.

“Uh, that’s the thing. It’s like I’m not playing anything. I’m kind of just being myself, and whether people like it or not, that’s up to how they choose to live their lives.”

The former United States Champion did not care about fans' opinions of him and his current on-screen persona. He said that they were entitled to their own opinion.

“If they want to choose to, then be disgruntled and be angry for the rest of the day, that’s on them. If they want to choose to take it as entertainment and take it for what it is, then that’s on them.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE writer admits being wrong about Ricochet's AEW run initially

Ricochet has become a top name in AEW since his arrival. Initially, he played a persona similar to the one he had in WWE. After turning heel, he quickly rose through the ranks and captured fans' attention.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently admitted that he was initially wrong about The One and Only's AEW run.

"Ricochet, who has never really got the right kind of push in WWE, and I didn't think he was going to get the right push in AEW. I didn't get the story. I'll be the first to admit it. I was way wrong on this. I didn't think what they were trying to do with Ricochet and AEW was going to work."

With the high-flyer aiming to start a faction and win championship gold, the next chapter in his All Elite Wrestling run will be exciting to watch.

