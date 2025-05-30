“I’ll be the first to admit it”- Ex-WWE employee acknowledges he misjudged Ricochet’s booking in AEW

Ricochet has been making significant waves since debuting in AEW last year. Witnessing his rise as a narcissistic heel, an ex-WWE employee admitted to having misjudged his potential.

The former WWE personnel, who is also a renowned face in Hollywood, is Freddie Prinze Jr. During the recent edition of his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, he did not shy from acknowledging that he was wrong about Ricochet when he began his tenure with All Elite Wrestling.

"Ricochet, who has never really got the right kind of push in WWE, and I didn't think he was going to get the right push in AEW. I didn't get the story. I'll be the first to admit it. I was way wrong on this. I didn't think what they were trying to do with Ricochet and AEW was going to work."

Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that he initially felt that the former WWE Superstar was being presented weak by Tony Khan's promotion. However, as he progressed as a self-centered heel, which garnered major attention, Prinze became a fan of his work and called it the 'coolest Ricochet' he had ever seen.

"I was like, man, they're kind of making them look weak. And I don't like that. I want him to come in and debut and look strong. And he has embraced this character so much of being this chicken shit heel. And this show off flashy moves like, let me show you how much better I am than everyone else. Oh, he's tough. Let me back off. Let me get out of the ring. He's done this so well. I think this is the coolest Ricochet that I've ever seen."

Ricochet claimed he could squash a renowned WWE Hall of Famer

Ricochet might have left WWE in his rearview, but he often takes shots at their active roster and legends. In recent memory, fellow AEW star MJF had a secret meeting with Hardcore legend, Mick Foley, who expressed his desire to get back in the ring and especially have a feud with The Salt of the Earth.

As soon as the former WWE United States Champion caught wind of these plans, he immediately got into the mix. This led to him sending out a huge statement about squashing Foley if they met.

With The One and Only having a remarkable tenure in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see his journey moving forward.

