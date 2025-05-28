Ricochet responds to news of MJF's secret meeting; claims he would "squash" beloved WWE legend

AEW's MJF participated in a secret meeting with a WWE Hall of Famer last year. Upon hearing about the meetup, Ricochet claimed that he would squash the legend if the two ever met in the ring.

Mick Foley was aiming to make a comeback and compete in one final deathmatch to end his legendary career, but a concussion put a stop to that early last year. Former AEW World Champion MJF was the man he wanted to work with, and the two had even devised a six-week angle during a secret meeting.

When Ricochet caught wind of the abandoned plans, he took to X/Twitter to claim that he would "squash" Foley. Check out his tweet below:

"I'd squash Foley 👑"

MJF impressed Mick Foley during their secret meeting

While their match ultimately didn't come to pass, it's telling that a legend like Mick Foley wanted to work with MJF. The WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up on the secret meeting he had with the young star in a steakhouse.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, The Hardcore Legend called Friedman a pro and claimed that the two could have put on a decent match together:

"He's so good and such a great pro that you know he would have lifted my game on the microphone, and you know we could have probably found a way to work around my weaknesses in the ring, accentuate the positives, and even if it wasn't a great match, I bet you we could have convinced a lot of people it was a great match."

Despite his villainous antics, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has become a top star in the wrestling industry, with several legends praising his body of work. He's developed something of a rivalry with Mick Foley in particular, but it remains to be seen if the two will ever step into the ring together.

