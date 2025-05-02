AEW star Ricochet makes big revelation on WWE's William Regal

Top AEW star Ricochet disclosed an interesting fact about the WWE legend, William Regal. The Future of Flight revealed the same while responding to a fan on social media.

William Regal currently serves as the 'Vice President of Global Talent Development' in the WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion is also known for his time inside the ring in WCW and the Stamford-based promotion. He also had a one-year run in AEW as a manager. Furthermore, Regal is also credited for the success of NXT alongside Triple H.

Meanwhile, AEW star Ricochet revealed interesting information about William Regal while reacting to a fan. Rico was a top star during the NXT Black and Gold era in 2018, where he was scouted under Regal. A fan on X/Twitter shared how the black and gold era was influenced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Ricochet also used to wrestle on PWG for years before breaking into WWE. Responding to the fan about the PWG influence, Rico revealed that William Regal used to visit many Pro Wrestling Guerrilla shows and scouted talent as well:

"William Regal was at so many shows backstage scouting talent for years."

Ricochet says WWE ruined his passion

Before he made his AEW debut last year, Ricochet was a beloved high-flying star in the WWE for six years. During his tenure, the Future of Flight also became the United States and Intercontinental Champion.

A fan on X/Twitter tried to mock Rico, saying that he only left the Stamford-based promotion because he couldn't win the world title. The Future of Flight responded, claiming that WWE ruined his passion for sport, and he found the love for it in AEW, so he jumped ship:

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," Rico wrote.

Moreover, the former Intercontinental Champion has been doing great work as a heel in All Elite Wrestling for quite some time now. Only time will tell what's next for him.

