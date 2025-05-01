Top AEW star accuses WWE of ruining his "love" and "passion" for wrestling

A top AEW star has made some comments against WWE. He has accused the Sports Entertainment juggernaut of ruining his "love" and "passion" for wrestling.

Ricochet started his WWE run by joining NXT. He was quickly pushed as a top star on the brand and was involved in some stellar matches. He even won the NXT North American Championship. After spending a year in NXT, Ricochet was moved to the main roster in 2019. While he did enjoy some initial success on the main roster, like winning the United States and Intercontinental Championships, he spent the better part of 2023 and 2024 being involved in meaningless storylines. His booking eventually led him to leave the company last year.

Ricochet recently took to X and revealed that he left WWE because the company ruined his "love" and "passion" for professional wrestling.

"No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Tony Khan wants Ricochet to stay in AEW forever

Ricochet joined AEW last year. Soon after joining, fans turned on him. However, the former WWE star leaned into this and turned heel. This has enabled him to become a compelling act on television. The Future of Flight has already been part of some big matches. Hence, Tony Khan wants to keep him on his roster for a long time.

In a recent interview with Z100 New York, Tony Khan was full of praise for Ricochet. He praised the 36-year-old for building a solid heel character and hoped that the latter would remain on All Elite Wrestling's roster forever.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler; he’s also a great talker, and he has a great personality, and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself, and he’s building one of the best characters, I think, in wrestling. I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him, and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now!" he said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet becomes AEW World Champion in the future.

