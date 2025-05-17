AEW star Ricochet makes a shocking claim

Ricochet has made a shocking claim about his AEW role and it is something that the fans would have least expected. This adds another layer of intrigue to his character.

For a long time in his career, he has been a babyface, and a very popular one at that. Even in AEW, he started off as a babyface but then slowly transitioned into a hated heel. He has now finds himself among the most despised in AEW, thanks to his antics and his wrestling style.

However, Ricochet himself has now corrected a fan when he called him the best heel and instead said that he was the biggest babyface of 2025. Replying to a fan’s comment on X/Twitter, he wrote:

“Honestly, I am the best Face of 2025. It's the people who are the heels. I fight back againt a world full of nothing but bullies, thugs, and hooligans who think it's funny to pick on people just because they look better, have more money, a hotter wife, can read beyond a 5th grade level, is actually successful and has an inspirational rags to riches story, has a 700+ credit score, an amazing life, bald AND beautiful. If they had any type of discipline in their lives wouldn't be so pitiful? 👑”

Ricochet mocks former WWE star Zach Gowen

Ricochet took on Zach Gowen at AEW Dynamite Beach Break and came out victorious. Gowen, despite his limitations, put on a good show, but that was not enough to take down the former WWE star.

After the match, Gowen took to X to thank the fans and Tony Khan for giving him an opportunity. However, the AEW star decided to mock him there as well and wrote back, saying:

“Send me the hospital bill. I gotchu.”

This just proves that he has taken his heel persona to the next level and is hands down one of the best in the business today.

