"Send me the hospital bill"- Ricochet mocks former WWE star after huge win on AEW Beach Break 2025

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 turned out to be a great success and featured several eye-catching moments. One of the most notable parts of the show was Ricochet’s brutal encounter with Zach Gowen, a former WWE star remembered for defying the odds with only one leg. However, what made headlines recently was Ricochet's response to Zach's thank you post following their match.

On the night, Ricochet defeated Gowen in a fast-paced match. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion let his heel persona show by using dirty tricks throughout the bout, including stealing Gowen’s prosthetic leg to gain the upper hand. Despite Gowen’s impressive flurry of offense, Ricochet ultimately put him away with his Spirit Gun finisher.

Following the clash, Zach Gowen posted a heartfelt message on X, thanking AEW and Tony Khan for giving him a chance to live out his dream one more time. Ricochet, showing no signs of remorse, quote-tweeted Gowen’s post with a mocking response.

"Send me the hospital bill. I gotchu," said Ricochet on X.

In an interesting turn of events during the post-match, Mark Briscoe intervened and chased off Ricochet, who had continued his assault on Zach. This potentially sets the stage for what could be a follow-up feud between Briscoe and the devious heel.

Ricochet adds more fuel to AEW vs WWE fire

In the lead-up to Beach Break 2025, Ricochet once again stirred the pot with a subtle but unmistakable dig at his former employers.

Responding to Will Ospreay’s comments praising the Jacksonville-based company and stating the promotion is "just better" in every department than WWE, Ricochet chimed in with a short but telling reply on X.

While this isn't the first time the former WWE star has taken shots at World Wrestling Entertainment since his debut in Tony Khan’s promotion, it’s perhaps one of the more direct shows of solidarity within AEW’s locker room.

Safe to say Ricochet fully endorses the idea that Tony Khan's promotion outshines the Stamford-based giant.

