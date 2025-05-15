Ricochet does it again; fires shots at WWE ahead of AEW Beach Break 2025

Ricochet has often dealt with criticism and discourses head-on, and he has done so once again just minutes before AEW Beach Break. He has taken yet another shot at WWE.
The One and Only is not the only one who has made comments against the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Will Ospreay has been open about his belief that his current company is the best in the world. Earlier today, he mentioned in an interview that he believes the talent on their roster would trump anyone in WWE on any given day and in any area.
Ricochet has taken to X/Twitter to respond to his co-AEW star's comments. Despite having previously signed with the wrestling juggernaut, he has been open about his belief that the Tony Khan-led company is the best wrestling promotion in the world.
"We are," the 36-year-old wrote.
Ricochet says he won't return to WWE
Despite having a tenure of roughly six years with the company, the high-flyer has been vocal about no longer being willing to make a return.
During one of his discourses on X/Twitter with fans, a fan wondered why people would pay money to see him at wrestling conventions. Ricochet mentioned that, in the end, he still ended up getting to talk with several people at the convention, and they had amicable conversations. He told them that he had no intention of returning to WWE.
"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when im "coming back," I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots haha."
The star seems happy with his time in AEW. In his first year with the company, he has already shared the ring with several top talents and created a new persona for himself as a heel. It remains to be seen what other heights he'll reach with the company.