Ricochet does it again; fires shots at WWE ahead of AEW Beach Break 2025

Ricochet has often dealt with criticism and discourses head-on, and he has done so once again just minutes before AEW Beach Break. He has taken yet another shot at WWE.

Ad

The One and Only is not the only one who has made comments against the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Will Ospreay has been open about his belief that his current company is the best in the world. Earlier today, he mentioned in an interview that he believes the talent on their roster would trump anyone in WWE on any given day and in any area.

Ricochet has taken to X/Twitter to respond to his co-AEW star's comments. Despite having previously signed with the wrestling juggernaut, he has been open about his belief that the Tony Khan-led company is the best wrestling promotion in the world.

Ad

Trending

"We are," the 36-year-old wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet says he won't return to WWE

Despite having a tenure of roughly six years with the company, the high-flyer has been vocal about no longer being willing to make a return.

During one of his discourses on X/Twitter with fans, a fan wondered why people would pay money to see him at wrestling conventions. Ricochet mentioned that, in the end, he still ended up getting to talk with several people at the convention, and they had amicable conversations. He told them that he had no intention of returning to WWE.

Ad

"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when im "coming back," I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots haha."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The star seems happy with his time in AEW. In his first year with the company, he has already shared the ring with several top talents and created a new persona for himself as a heel. It remains to be seen what other heights he'll reach with the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More