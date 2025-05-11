Former Intercontinental Champion confirms he never wants to return to WWE

A former Intercontinental Champion confirmed that he doesn't want to return to WWE after leaving last year. The name in question currently competes in AEW.
Ricochet was part of the WWE roster for several years. He started his run in NXT, where he was immediately pushed to become a top star. However, his run on the main roster didn't go that great, and he eventually left the company in 2024 and joined AEW. Since then, he has taken a few shots at his previous employer.
The One and Only recently responded to multiple people who asked when he would return to World Wrestling Entertainment, stating, "hopefully never." A fan also asked Ricochet why fans would pay to meet him at conventions.
"I had multiple conversations with a bunch of people who didn't buy anything. They were just walking by. No negative things were said. Actually, I had people asking me when im "coming back," I said hopefully never. But good try, you people are just ready to jump on here and look like f***ing idiots haha."
Check out his post here.
Another fan disagreed with Ricochet's statement that he would never return to WWE. The One and Only star questioned why the fan thought his honest answer wasn't good enough.
"Because being honest with my answer is more important, also why isn't that a "nice" answer? Because you don't like it?"
Former WWE star Ricochet claimed there would be no AEW without him
Ricochet has been vocal ever since he turned heel a few months ago. He has not held back and has taken shots at everyone. He also found himself in a feud with a former WWE star, Zach Gowen.
During a backstage segment on Collision, Ricochet said that there would be no AEW if it weren't for him.
"Without Ricochet, there would be no Will Ospreay. There would be no Kevin Knight. Hell, there would be no Swerve Strickland. There would be no AEW without Ricochet because I am Ricochet and I am AEW. I am the high flying, death defying, leg stealing, wheeling dealing, robe wearing, always staring bald and damnit, I am beautiful." [From 0:35 to 0:57]
While AEW was founded in 2019, Ricochet made his All Elite debut in August 2024 at All In: London.
It will be interesting to see if Ricochet will stay true to his word and never return to the Stamford-based promotion.