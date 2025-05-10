Former WWE champion claims "there would be no AEW" without him

A former WWE champion has sensationally claimed that without him, there would be no AEW. That is a big statement, and some would argue that the fans will not agree with it.

Ad

AEW has many former WWE stars, but the one who has made the most noise over the last few months is Ricochet. Ever since turning heel, he has not stopped taking shots at people, and on Collision, he attacked a former star from his old company, Zach Gowen.

In a backstage segment, Ricochet sent out a bold message to everyone and said:

“Without Ricochet, there would be no Will Ospreay. There would be no Kevin Knight. Hell, there would be no Swerve Strickland. There would be no AEW without Ricochet because I am Ricochet and I am AEW. I am the high flying, death defying, leg stealing, wheeling dealing, robe wearing, always staring bald and damnit, I am beautiful.” [0:35 - 0:57]

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Zach Gowen has a message for Ricochet

AEW Collision saw Ricochet attack Zach Gowen. Tony Khan was swift in his response to that attack and sanctioned a match between the two at Beach Break.

The former WWE star has now broken his silence to send out a message to Ricochet and said:

“You know, life always seems to put me in impossible situations to overcome. Yet, I always overcome. The Gowens always overcome. It's what we do. Overcoming cancer to become the world's first one-legged professional wrestling superstar. Climbing a mountain with 11 other amputees, it doesn't matter. You put a challenge in front of me, I'm going to overcome. This is what I teach my boys, that life is not about what happens to us. Life is about how we respond to what happens to us. And Ricochet, it's time for me to overcome one more time because you're gonna see me, Zach Gowen, in an AEW ring next Wednesday.”

Ad

It will be interesting to see how this match will go when the two former WWE stars take on each other.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More