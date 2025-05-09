Former WWE star sends a strong message after being attacked by Ricochet on AEW Collision

Ricochet attacked a former WWE star recently on Collision. This star has now sent a strong message.

Ad

Zach Gowen made headlines during the early 2000s for being a one-legged wrestler and for signing with WWE. He was involved in a notable feud with Brock Lesnar during this time. His stint with the Stamford-based promotion didn't last long as he was released after a year. On the May 8, episode of Collision, Ricochet competed against Angelico in a singles match. Following the match, he cut a post-match promo where he taunted the security guards at ringside. He even began to cut the hair of one of the guards.

Ad

Trending

Zach Gowen attempted to stop him, but the former NXT star attacked him and laid him out with his signature move, the Spirit Gun. Following this assault, the One and Only star walked away with Gowen's prosthetic leg. Following this segment, Tony Khan announced that Gowen would compete against the former Intercontinental Champion at AEW Beach Break 2025.

AEW recently posted a clip of Zach Gowen with his two sons. The former WWE star sent a strong message about how he is used to overcoming obstacles throughout his life.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"You know, life always seems to put me in impossible situations to overcome. Yet, I always overcome. The Gowens always overcome. It's what we do. Overcoming cancer to become the world's first one-legged professional wrestling superstar. Climbing a mountain with 11 other amputees, it doesn't matter. You put a challenge in front of me, I'm going to overcome. This is what I teach my boys, that life is not about what happens to us. Life is about how we respond to what happens to us. And Ricochet, it's time for me to overcome one more time because you're gonna see me, Zach Gowen, in an AEW ring next Wednesday."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricochet claimed he could squash Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans is already turning heads in the wrestling community. Although he is still very young, he is one of the fastest rising talents in the business today. Hence, he has garnered praise from fans and critics. However, Ricochet believes he can beat Je'Von Evans.

A fan recently gave his opinion of The Young OG on social media. This caught the attention of the former WWE star, who claimed he could squash him.

Ad

"I'd squash him."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More