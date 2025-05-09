Former WWE star sends a strong message after being attacked by Ricochet on AEW Collision

Ricochet attacked a former WWE star recently on Collision. This star has now sent a strong message.
Zach Gowen made headlines during the early 2000s for being a one-legged wrestler and for signing with WWE. He was involved in a notable feud with Brock Lesnar during this time. His stint with the Stamford-based promotion didn't last long as he was released after a year. On the May 8, episode of Collision, Ricochet competed against Angelico in a singles match. Following the match, he cut a post-match promo where he taunted the security guards at ringside. He even began to cut the hair of one of the guards.
Zach Gowen attempted to stop him, but the former NXT star attacked him and laid him out with his signature move, the Spirit Gun. Following this assault, the One and Only star walked away with Gowen's prosthetic leg. Following this segment, Tony Khan announced that Gowen would compete against the former Intercontinental Champion at AEW Beach Break 2025.
AEW recently posted a clip of Zach Gowen with his two sons. The former WWE star sent a strong message about how he is used to overcoming obstacles throughout his life.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
"You know, life always seems to put me in impossible situations to overcome. Yet, I always overcome. The Gowens always overcome. It's what we do. Overcoming cancer to become the world's first one-legged professional wrestling superstar. Climbing a mountain with 11 other amputees, it doesn't matter. You put a challenge in front of me, I'm going to overcome. This is what I teach my boys, that life is not about what happens to us. Life is about how we respond to what happens to us. And Ricochet, it's time for me to overcome one more time because you're gonna see me, Zach Gowen, in an AEW ring next Wednesday."
Ricochet claimed he could squash Je'Von Evans
Je'Von Evans is already turning heads in the wrestling community. Although he is still very young, he is one of the fastest rising talents in the business today. Hence, he has garnered praise from fans and critics. However, Ricochet believes he can beat Je'Von Evans.
A fan recently gave his opinion of The Young OG on social media. This caught the attention of the former WWE star, who claimed he could squash him.
"I'd squash him."
Check out his tweet here:
It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.
If you use the quote from the first half of this article, link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.