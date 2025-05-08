Ricochet claims he can "squash" current WWE star

AEW star Ricochet bragged that he would beat an emerging current WWE star while reacting to a claim on social media. The Future of Flight has been making a lot of claims lately.
Ricochet claims to squash the current WWE Superstar, Je'Von Evans. He broke into the pro wrestling scene at a very young age and is considered one of the fastest rising talents in the world. The 21-year-old star joined the Stamford-based promotion last year and is currently one of the top stars on NXT.
Many fans have been praising Je'Von Evans for his amazing in-ring abilities at such a young age. A fan on X recently claimed that Je'Von is the "best young prospect" in wrestling today. Ricochet took notice of the fan's opinion and reacted to it by claiming that he would squash Evans:
"I'd squash him," he wrote.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
For the past few months, the former Intercontinental Champion has been dedicated to his heel character, both on TV and on social media, through his delusional and disrespectful claims.
AEW President showered praise on Ricochet
It can't be denied that Ricochet has been doing some of the best work of his career as a heel in All Elite Wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan is also a big fan, as he offered high praise for the former WWE Superstar while speaking on Z100 New York recently:
"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion," Khan said.
Moreover, The Future of Flight continues to lean into his heel character every week, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for him in the coming weeks.