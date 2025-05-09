Former WWE star makes AEW debut; gets brutally attacked by Ricochet on Collision

Ricochet brutally attacked a former WWE star who was making his AEW debut tonight on Collision. This was hard to watch and will ensure that Tony Khan looks into it.

The high flyer was taking on Angelico in the opening match of the show. He won convincingly but wasn't done there yet. After the match ended, he went to interact with another former WWE star, Zach Gowen.

He proceeded to talk about how great it was when he was attacked by Brock Lesnar all those years ago. He then got into a little skirmish with the security guards who showed up after he pushed Gowen.

Ricochet then attacked the security guards and also started cutting their hair, which prompted Zach Gowen to make his way to the ring. The AEW star appeared to back off, only for him to attack Gowen’s right leg.

That caused a huge disadvantage as Zach Gowen has only one leg. To make matters worse, Ricochet walked off the ring and out of the arena with Gowen's prosthetic leg in what was a disturbing scene. It will be interesting to see if there will be any sort of punishment for this set of actions.

