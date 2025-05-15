  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • "Thank you, Tony Khan" - Former WWE star issues statement after AEW debut at Beach Break

"Thank you, Tony Khan" - Former WWE star issues statement after AEW debut at Beach Break

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 15, 2025 08:42 GMT
WWE Tony Khan
Ex-WWE star's message to Tony Khan (Source - WWE.com and AEW on X)

A former WWE star issued a heartfelt statement thanking Tony Khan after his AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite Beach Break. The star had an amazing bout on his All Elite debut.

Ad

Zach Gowen issued a statement following his impressive AEW debut. He had a brief run in WWE in 2003 and is known for his feud with Brock Lesnar. Last week on Collision, the 42-year-old veteran appeared in the front row and was confronted by Ricochet as well.

Ricochet brutally assaulted Gowen later in the show and also stole his prosthetic leg. The altercation led to Zach's AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite Beach Break against The One and Only this week. The match turned out to be amazing, with the crowd being fully behind Gowen. However, despite valiant efforts, Zach failed to capture the win on his debut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the match, Ricochet continued to assault his opponent before Mark Briscoe came out to save the day. Meanwhile, Gowen issued a heartfelt statement on X following his impressive debut, thanking Tony Khan for the opportunity:

"Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time 🙏," Gowen wrote.
Ad
Ad

Recently signed AEW star teases facing a former WWE star

Recently signed AEW star Kevin Knight sent a message to former WWE Superstar Ricochet.

Speaking on Pep Talks, Knight took shots at Rico being bald, and also teased a one-on-one encounter in the future with him:

"Man, he says he's out of this world, but his head is weird. His head, his hair must be out of this world as well because we can't seem to find it. But, you know, Ricochet, despite what people may think, he actually is a cool guy. I might be lying. I might be fabricating that. Ricochet, we could definitely get that action in one-on-one," Kevin Knight said.
Ad

Moreover, Ricochet continues to do great work as a heel, and fans will have to wait and see what's next for him in AEW.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications