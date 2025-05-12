AEW star pitches major first time ever match with Ricochet: "His head is weird"

Ricochet has been with AEW for almost nine months. The 36-year-old signed right after ending his seven-year-plus WWE run in June 2024, and while he's still chasing his first All Elite championship, The One and Only continues to climb up the midcard. The high-flying grappler has faced several top All Elite stars, but one fan-favorite is accusing him of shameful behavior by a pro wrestler.

The Highlight of the Night continues to try to gain momentum as a full-fledged heel. Ricochet had a strong name when joining AEW in August 2024, and has more wins than losses, but is now being accused of evading a match with a rising star who had a similar path in the early days of his career: Kevin Knight.

The Jet is hankering for a match with The Future of Flight. Knight, Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay, and Mike Bailey defeated Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti on Dynamite last month to win $400,000. While all opponents slapped his bald head, the former WWE star seemed to avoid Kevin one-on-one, and again three weeks later as he and The Elite beat Knight, Briscoe, Bailey, and Kenny Omega in the Dynamite opener.

Knight got his hands on Ricochet, but that wasn't enough. Speaking to Pep Talks, the 28-year-old was asked about working with the inaugural WWE Speed Champion and a potential singles showdown.

"Man, he says he's out of this world, but his head is weird. His head, his hair must be out of this world as well because we can't seem to find it. But, you know, Ricochet, despite what people may think, he actually is a cool guy. I might be lying. I might be fabricating that. Ricochet, we could definitely get that action in one-on-one," Knight said. [H/T to Fightful]

Kevin Knight continued:

"I think he's been ducking it. He cost us two matches now, two weeks in a row. So I'm not really, too high on Ricochet. So I just can't wait to get in there and slap that bald head of his and show him who really is out of this world, who really is too fly, who really is not from here. Because he may be, the before, but the jet is the here and now and the future. So we got to hash that out in the ring." [H/T to Fightful]

Ricochet's last match came on Saturday's Collision, when he defeated Angelico. Knight failed to win an Eliminator over Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. He worked the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors in Japan on Saturday and Sunday.

Ricochet set for big AEW Dynamite match

Ricochet is set for a big singles match on Wednesday's Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. He will face former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen.

Gowen vs. Ricochet was made after Zach was attacked while watching AEW Collision from the crowd on May 8. Following the win over Angelico, the former United States Champion cut a heel promo and began to insult Gowen after spotting him in the crowd.

After the two grapplers got into it, Gowen defended a security guard but was taken down, then Ricochet stole his prosthetic leg and walked off to boos.

Beach Break 2025 will mark the first-ever Ricochet vs. Gowen match. This will also be Gowen's All Elite debut.

