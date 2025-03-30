"So happy you’re finally here" - Mercedes Moné and roster thrilled about 2-time champion's AEW signing

AEW has secured another premier in-ring talent as they approach the seventh annual Double Or Nothing event. Tony Khan is being praised for his latest talent acquisition following recent high-profile departures. Mercedes Moné and other top stars are reacting to the addition on social media.

Kevin Knight began his wrestling journey in August 2019, and the next year he entered NJPW's LA Dojo as a Young Lion. The two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion made his debut on last night's Collision episode, losing to Jay White. Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) after the 11-minute Collision opener to officially announce Knight as being All Elite.

The Jet took to X to thank the Milwaukee crowd for making his debut special:

"Thank you for tonight Milwaukee [folded hands emoji] @AEW is now #2Flyy [airplane emoji] [flying saucer emoji]," Kevin Knight wrote.

Knight's debut brought on several congratulatory posts from others, including Josh Alexander, KC Navarro, Queen Aminata, Mike Bailey, and the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Aubrey Edwards also expressed excitement over the arrival. The All Elite referee said she's happy Knight has finally debuted.

Screenshots of reactions to Kevin Knight's AEW debut (Photo Credits: various AEW stars on Instagram and X)

AEW Dynasty updated the lineup for next week

All Elite Wrestling will present its second annual Dynasty PPV in just one week, on Sunday, April 6. Below is the updated lineup:

Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

International Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference allowed)

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dynasty 2025 will mark the company's first-ever PPV from The Keystone State. The big event will air live from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the Zero Hour pre-show beginning at 6:30 pm ET.

