  • AEW
  Tony Khan breaks silence after signing major star to AEW

Tony Khan breaks silence after signing major star to AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:13 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on TV
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on TV's Official X Account]

AEW President Tony Khan set the record straight moments ago about one of the best up-and-coming talents in the industry. He confirmed on social media that the star is now signed to the company.

On Dynamite a few days ago, it was announced that Kevin Knight would make his singles debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion tonight on Collision. This was not his first rodeo with the company, as he has competed in a couple of matches during their Dark shows and was even involved in the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in 2022, representing NJPW.

Tonight, the 28-year-old was in action against Jay White. The Switchblade emerged victorious during their bout, and he has picked up needed momentum heading into the Owen Hart Cup Tournament later this year.

also-read-trending Trending

After the match, Tony Schiavone claimed that Kevin Knight is now All Elite. White also hinted at this being the case, as he told the fans that this was not the last they'd see of him. Tony Khan made this official, as he took to X/Twitter to confirm that Knight is now signed with the company.

"Congratulations, it’s official! After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!" TK announced.
Tonight's match is a sign of great things to come for Kevin Knight, and who knows what he will achieve with AEW.

Edited by Neda Ali
