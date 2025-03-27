Fan-favorite AEW star's return officially confirmed 

A popular AEW star's return to the promotion has just been officially announced tonight. This and a few other blockbuster returns have been confirmed for their upcoming shows.

Jamie Hayter has been on a hiatus since late January. It was reported that she was having visa issues, which have since been solved. Her return to AEW has been announced for this Saturday on Collision where she'll take on Queen Aminata.

Aminata was in action last weekend against Julia Hart, where she suffered a loss. Hart and Hayter too have unfinished business, and they may look to go for a rubber match sometime soon.

Also announced for Collision is the blockbuster return of NJPW's Kevin Knight, who'll be in action against Jay White. This will be Knight's debut on the Saturday night show, but not his first rodeo with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has competed for them twice on AEW Dark back in 2022, representing the Japanese promotion.

He represented New Japan once more that same year during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as he teamed up with Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Yuyu Uemura in eight-match tag team action against Max Caster and Gunn Club.

These two matches, along with many more, are booked for what looks to be another stacked episode of Collision this Saturday.

