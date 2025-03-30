BREAKING: New AEW signing officially confirmed on Collision

It seems like AEW's next major signing has been confirmed tonight on Collision. The talent in question competed during the show, and multiple sources have confirmed that he is now All Elite.

Kevin Knight is someone known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside former WWE Superstar Kushida.

He has competed in AEW in the past while representing NJPW. Tonight on Collision marked his singles debut as he took on Jay White. He had a great showing as he pushed The Switchblade to his limits. Unfortunately, his return to the company was spoiled as White hit Blade Runner for the victory.

Post-match, Tony Schiavone revealed on commentary that the 28-year-old was All Elite. It seems like his match tonight was his re-introduction to the fans, and he showed them what they can expect from him moving forward.

Jay White also had a few words for Kevin Knight, as he mentioned how they both started in NJPW and found their way to AEW. He stated that this would not be the last time fans would see him, seemingly confirming that he is now signed with the promotion.

White then noted that it was not his time just yet and spoke about his goal of winning the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

