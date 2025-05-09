Former WWE star Zach Gowen issues statement after shocking AEW debut

A former WWE star, who had not been seen on national TV for nearly two decades, made a shocking appearance on AEW this week. He sent a message to his fans before returning next week.

The aforementioned superstar, who wrestled in World Wrestling Entertainment, is Zach Gowen. The man who defied all odds, wrestling with one leg, was spotted in attendance for the latest episode of Collision during the match between Angelico and Ricochet.

The former WWE United States Champion attacked Gowen and left with his prosthetic leg in a sign of major disrespect. Following the altercation, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the duo will collide in a match at the upcoming Dynamite: Beach Break episode.

This will mark the star's return to national TV after over 20 years. Before he steps into the AEW ring, Gowen took to his X to thank all the fans who remembered him and were looking forward to getting in the ring again.

"I haven’t been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven’t forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I’m so grateful I get to share that once again."

Zach Gowen was a superstar in WWE during the mid-2000s

Gowen became prominent during his stint in WWE at the height of the Ruthless-Aggression era. He debuted on the May 15, 2003 episode of SmackDown as a planted fan who tried to help Mr. America/Hulk Hogan against Roddy Piper and Sean O'Haire.

Gowen's association with Hogan made him a target for former chairman Vince McMahon on live television. This led to his rivalry with the boss, who hired mercenaries like Brock Lesnar to take him out.

Moreover, he also wrestled Big Show, John Cena, and Nunzio. Gowen was with WWE until February 2004, when he was released. He has wrestled for other promotions, but was not prominently seen on TV.

However, with Gowen returning to the ring on a big stage like AEW, it will be exciting to witness the man on one leg defy the odds again.

