Tony Khan officially announces former WWE star's blockbuster debut for AEW Beach Break 2025

Tony Khan has officially announced that a former WWE Superstar will be making his blockbuster debut at AEW Beach Break 2025. This unexpected news would have taken the fans by surprise.

On AEW Collision, former WWE star Zach Gowen showed up in the stands and was the center of attraction during Ricochet’s match against Angelico. After the match, the 36-year-old attacked Gowen and walked away with his prosthetic leg in a scene that left the fans shocked.

Tony Khan was swift in his response and sent out a tweet announcing that the two stars would now wrestle in a match at Beach Break 2025. Taking to X/Twitter, he posted:

“This Wednesday, May 14 Chicago, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT, on TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Beach Break @KingRicochet vs @ZachGowen After Ricochet assaulted Zach Gowen in front of his family on #AEWCollision tonight, they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Beach Break Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!”

Tony Khan would not have liked what he saw from Ricochet, and will be hoping that this match gives Zach Gowen a good opportunity to get some payback. It will be interesting to see what comes next with regards to this unexpected rivalry.

