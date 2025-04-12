AEW star Ricochet reacts to Samantha Irvin's major announcement with a three-word message

Ricochet has been making waves as a top attraction for AEW. His newlywed bride, Samantha Irvin, has been doing the same in the outside world. Her recent announcement led to Ricochet sending out a message of his own.

The former WWE ring announcer left the company last year to pursue her aspirations outside the ring. This included music ventures, as Samantha Irvin recently dropped her new music video, called 'Shawty Wanna.'

Irvin's video got a lot of appreciation from her fans and peers alike. This led to her husband, Ricochet, also taking to X to share a three-word message for his wife's new endeavor in the music world.

"Shawty GOT that!"

Samantha Irvin revealed reason for her WWE departure after Ricochet left the company

Samantha Irvin was at the peak of her career at WWE. She quickly became one of the most popular figures of the modern era. However, in an interview with USA Today, Irvin revealed that she always aspired to be more than a WWE ring announcer.

Moreover, due to the excessive travel schedule, Samantha Irvin was unable to focus on her singing career. All this led to her making the decision to resign from WWE last year, which came as a major shock for the fans.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," Irvin said.

Samantha Irvin's exit from WWE came a few months after Ricochet's contract expired and he left the company. The former WWE United States Champion made his debut in AEW at the All In 2024 event and has been on a phenomenal run so far. So, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to reach greater heights in Tony Khan's company.

