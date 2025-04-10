Ricochet has a two-word reaction to wife Samantha Irvin's "Fans Only" teaser

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet, reacted to his better half, Samantha Irvin, presenting a 'fans only' teaser. He had a funny two-word reaction to the post on social media.

Ad

After impressing the wrestling fans with her amazing skills as a ring announcer, Samantha Irvin surprisingly announced her sudden departure from the WWE last year. Fans have been speculating that Samantha might be seen in AEW soon, as her husband, Ricochet, already made his move to Tony Khan's promotion last year.

The couple officially tied the knot recently after being engaged for quite some time. Both Ricochet and Samantha often acknowledge each other on social media as well. In her recent post on X (fka Twitter), Irivin shared an alluring teaser of her upcoming "Fans Only" content, saying it's coming soon.

Ad

Trending

Ricochet took notice of her wife's post and sent a funny two-word reaction to the teaser as well. The Future of Flight wrote the following in his reaction:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"Oooo weeee!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samantha Irvin revealed the reason why she left WWE

Several months after announcing her departure from WWE, in February 2025, the former ring announcer Samantha Irvin revealed the reason for her exit. During an interview with USA Today, she revealed that she had to focus on her singing career but was stereotyped as the ring announcer.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," Irvin said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, speculations regarding Samantha possibly heading to AEW to join her husband, Ricochet, continue. Only time will tell if it ends up happening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More