Ricochet has a two-word reaction to wife Samantha Irvin's "Fans Only" teaser

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:20 GMT
Ricochet with Samantha Irvin [Image Source: Samantha's Instagram handle]

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet, reacted to his better half, Samantha Irvin, presenting a 'fans only' teaser. He had a funny two-word reaction to the post on social media.

After impressing the wrestling fans with her amazing skills as a ring announcer, Samantha Irvin surprisingly announced her sudden departure from the WWE last year. Fans have been speculating that Samantha might be seen in AEW soon, as her husband, Ricochet, already made his move to Tony Khan's promotion last year.

The couple officially tied the knot recently after being engaged for quite some time. Both Ricochet and Samantha often acknowledge each other on social media as well. In her recent post on X (fka Twitter), Irivin shared an alluring teaser of her upcoming "Fans Only" content, saying it's coming soon.

Ricochet took notice of her wife's post and sent a funny two-word reaction to the teaser as well. The Future of Flight wrote the following in his reaction:

"Oooo weeee!"
Samantha Irvin revealed the reason why she left WWE

Several months after announcing her departure from WWE, in February 2025, the former ring announcer Samantha Irvin revealed the reason for her exit. During an interview with USA Today, she revealed that she had to focus on her singing career but was stereotyped as the ring announcer.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," Irvin said.
Moreover, speculations regarding Samantha possibly heading to AEW to join her husband, Ricochet, continue. Only time will tell if it ends up happening.

