Samantha Irvin reveals real reason why she left WWE

Despite her popularity, Samantha Irvin announced her shocking departure from WWE on October 21. There was plenty of speculation about why she left the company, but the former ring announcer has finally revealed the real reason.

After appearing in a couple of popular talent competitions, Irvin was hired by WWE in April 2021. She initially wanted to become a pro wrestler, but the company wanted her to do ring announcing.

The Massachusetts native excelled in her role in NXT and quickly ascended to the main roster. She became the most popular ring announcer since Lilian Garcia, who even put her over months before her surprise decision to leave WWE.

In an interview with USA Today's Jordan Mendoza, Samantha Irvin opened up about her departure from WWE. Irvin revealed that the constant traveling was a huge factor in her decision, but her love for music was the main reason.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," Irvin said. [H/T USA Today]

Samantha Irvin also revealed that she would pursue a career in music as "Samantha The Bomb." She has a single titled Make Me set for release on February 14.

Samantha Irvin wants to finish her wrestling story

In the same interview with USA Today, Samantha Irvin was asked about her future in pro wrestling. Irvin explained that there are no hard feelings between her and WWE, and she's looking forward to 'finishing her story' in the future.

"That's a guarantee. My wrestling career has barely even begun. I think it would be an absolute waste of everything that I've done so far to not continue the story. I gotta finish my story," Irvin said. [H/T USA Today]

It's unclear if Samantha The Bomb wants to return to WWE or join her fiance Ricochet, who signed a long-term deal with AEW last year.

