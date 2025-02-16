AEW star Ricochet sends a four-word message after surprising incident with Tony Khan

Ricochet sent out a message to AEW president Tony Khan after he was involved in an awkward incident at Grand Slam Australia. Tony will no doubt take some heart from this.

Ad

Grand Slam took place in Australia this year, and it was the company's first-ever show in the Land Down Under. It was ultimately a success, with several acclaimed matches wowing the Aussie fans. Despite how well received the event was, the fans at the show started to boo Tony Khan, and that is when he said that Grand Slam would not be the only show to be held in the country.

Ad

Trending

Immediately after he said that, Tony Khan received loud cheers from the fans. AEW star Ricochet took note of this behavior and lashed out at the fans for it. Taking to X/Twitter, he wrote:

“Cause fans are idiots.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This response should not surprise anyone, given that he is a full-blown heel now.

Ricochet calls Harley Cameron a joker

The One and Only has not been holding back on social media and has been going after many stars. Ever since turning heel, there has been no stopping him, and that was made clear again this week.

Mercedes Mone took on Harley Cameron at Grand Slam Australia and put her TBS Championship on the line. She retained the title without any trouble, and Ricochet foresaw this result and took to Twitter to tell it to the fans. A couple of days before the match, he wrote:

Ad

“Ugh,@MercedesVarnado bout to slap this joker in her mouth, in her home country! 🤣😂”

Those were some strong words, and Harley Cameron would have no doubt taken offense to them. However, it turns out that the former WWE star was right in his prediction, given how Mercedes Mone was able to retain her TBS Title in Australia, which is Cameron’s home country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback