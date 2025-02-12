Ricochet takes a massive dig at female AEW star, calls her a "joker"

Ricochet hasn't been shy to voice his unpopular opinion since arriving in AEW. He has now taken a shot at a female AEW star.

Harley Cameron has been vocal about wanting a TBS Championship against Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam Australia. She has been desperately campaigning for the match since she is from Australia.

Last week on AEW Collision, Cameron came face-to-face with Mercedes Mone in the ring. After a heated confrontation, the Australian star challenged her for the TBS Championship which The CEO accepted and the match was made official. Although Cameron has the fans behind her, one AEW star is clearly not in her corner.

The One and Only recently took to social media to ask Mercedes Mone to slap Harley Cameron in her mouth. He even called Cameron a joker:

"Ugh,@MercedesVarnado bout to slap this joker in her mouth, in her home country! 🤣😂"

Ricochet took a huge shot at Swerve Strickland after defeating him

Ricochet has been embroiled in a heated feud with Swerve Strickland since the latter embarrassed him at Worlds End. He offered toilet paper to the fans and encouraged them to throw it at The One and Only. On the January 1st episode of Dynamite, the former Intercontinental Champion attacked Swerve using scissors and busted him open.

After weeks of growing tension between both men, they finally stepped into the ring on the 5th February episode of Dynamite. The One and Only star used a low blow and followed it up with the Spirit Gun to win the match.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently visited DEFY Wrestling, a promotion Swerve wrestled for in his hometown of Washington. Following this win, the high flyer took to social media to say he could call Washington Hall his house:

"After what I did to Swerve on Wednesday, you can officially call Washington Hall 'Ricochets House' #Ahaaa," the high-flyer wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Ricochet's feud with Swerve Strickland will continue after this one match.

