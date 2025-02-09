Ricochet makes a surprising claim after huge win over former WWE star

Ricochet made a bold claim following his monumental victory over a former WWE Superstar this past Wednesday on Dynamite. He staked his claim to a place their rival called home outside of AEW.

The 36-year-old finally got to share the ring with Swerve Strickland a few days ago. The highly-contested bout between the former WWE Superstars ended when the One and Only snuck in a low blow, and took advantage to score the pinfall victory. As if this wasn't enough, he even attacked Strickland and Prince Nana post-match and stole the coat that Nana had given to his client.

Ricochet recently visited DEFY Wrestling, a place that Swerve called home, as this was a promotion based in the latter's hometown of Washington. The former WWE United States Champion claimed on X (fka Twitter) that following his win, he now had the right to call Washington Hall, his house instead.

Trending

"After what I did to Swerve on Wednesday, you can officially call Washington Hall 'Ricochets House' #Ahaaa," the high-flyer wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland was able to get back at Ricochet

With the Human Highlight Reel invading the promotion Swerve Strickland called his home, he did not take the matter lightly and used it to his advantage instead. He was able to sneak up on his rival and attack him.

Ricochet brought out his troll game as he came out with Swerve Strickland's theme, wearing the coat he stole, and the crowd at DEFY shouted out their disappointment. They showered him with "Swerve's House" chants.

The former AEW World Champion then snuck up behind him and attacked him. This was some good old-fashioned retribution by Swerve. He then took to X/Twitter and expressed how glad he was to return to the place where it all started for him.

"Home sweet home," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Things are not clearly over between the two rivals, and a rematch could be in the works. With many major events on the horizon, it remains to be seen when the promotion will decide to run this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback