Swerve Strickland breaks silence after huge return outside AEW - "Home sweet home"

Swerve Strickland recently returned to his old home, DEFY Wrestling. He confronted his current rival, Ricochet, at the event and attacked the former WWE Speed Champion.

The Realest Star and Mr. High Fly faced each other at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday this week, where the latter secured the win after cheating in the match.

Ricochet made a surprise appearance at DEFY Wrestling's 8th Anniversary show 'Hundredth' wearing the Embassy Robe he had stolen from The New Flavor earlier this week on the flagship show.

Shortly after, Strickland showed up at his old house and laid out The Human Highlight Reel. However, The One and Only was stealthy enough to escape, but not before taking a House Call to his face.

The clip of Swerve nailing Ricochet to the floor went viral on social media. The footage caught the former AEW World Champion's attention, and he reacted to it on X (fka Twitter).

"Home sweet home," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland has served in DEFY Wrestling for two years, from 2017 to 2019. He is a former three-time DEFY World Champion and also a one-time Defy Tag Team Champion with Christopher Daniels.

Swerve Strickland was sad after his loss to Ricochet at Dynamite

Ricochet pulled off a big win against Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite, courtesy of a low blow. Following the win, he laid his hands on Prince Nana before he stole the Embassy robe.

Later in the night, The Realest Star took to X (fka Twitter) to apologize to his manager, as he felt very sad that he couldn't prevent The Future of Flight from attacking him.

"I'm sorry my friend," he wrote.

Neither Strickland nor the fans were happy with how the match at Dynamite ended. The rivalry is far from over. They might have a rematch at AEW Grand Slam: Australia later this month on Saturday, February 15.

