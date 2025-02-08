Ricochet makes shocking appearance at non-AEW show; gets immediately attacked by ex-WWE star

  • home icon
By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 08, 2025 09:55 GMT
Ricochet has tapped into his dark side in AEW and is currently feuding with Swerve Strickland. He was recently attacked by his rival at a non-AEW show.

On the February 5 edition of AEW's flagship show Dynamite, The Human Highlight Reel and The New Flavor went face to face against each other. The former used unfair means to grab the victory on the show. He also stole Swerve's Embassy Robe after the match.

DEFY Wrestling held its eighth-anniversary show 'Hundredth' on Friday, February 7. Ricochet made a shocking appearance at the show, wearing the stolen Embassy Robe, and came out to Swerve Strickland's music. The fans were not happy to see him there and therefore booed him loudly. But he went on to mock the former WWE star and even called him out.

The lights went out and came back on shortly after. That's when The Realest Star showed up and attacked Mr. High Fly. The latter tried to run away, but Prince Nana pushed him back into the ring, where he ate a House Call. He finally managed to escape after shoving Nana into Strickland.

Ricochet refused to wrestle Swerve Strickland one more time

Ricochet delivered a low blow to Swerve Strickland to win the match at AEW Dynamite this week. The wrestling community wasn't happy with the outcome. Therefore, a fan asked Tony Khan to book the two stars in a Death Match on February 15, 2025, at AEW Grand Slam Australia, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

Reacting to the tweet, The One and Only refused to entertain the fan's wish and straight up rejected wrestling Strickland again in a match. However, the rivalry between the two stars is far from over. Given the direction their feud is heading, the fans might surely see them engage in another bout soon.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
