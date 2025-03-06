AEW star Ricochet threatens legal action in new tweet - "He's admitting to committing a crime"

AEW recently signed a stunning deal with Prime Video, allowing the promotion's pay-per-views to be streamed on the OTT platform. The first PPV available for purchase will be Revolution 2025, which will take place later this month.

All Elite Wrestling fans all across the globe are excited by this news. Additionally, several members of the company's roster have been seemingly waiting for this opportunity. Recently, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet responded to this news by releasing a statement on X. In this statement, he said that he was going to destroy Swerve Strickland at Revolution and urged fans to watch him do it on Prime Video.

In response to the Human Highlight Reel's statement, a fan said he was planning on watching the upcoming show by pirating it. This enraged the AEW star. He soon asked if the police could arrest this fan because he openly admitted to the crime of piracy:

"If the police can do something about this pirate, that would be great. He's admitting to committing a crime."

The winner of Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet at Revolution will become the #1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

AEW Revolution to feature multiple championship matches

At Revolution 2025, the Continental Championship, the World Championship, the TBS Championship, and many more titles will be on the line. The entire PPV will feature ten matches.

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

#1 contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Trios match - "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) (with Big Justice) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - World Championship match

Women's World Championship - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Revolution 2025 will take place on March 9, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

