"Held together with toothpicks" - Ruby Soho makes bold statement about her future in pro wrestling

AEW star Ruby Soho recently discussed her future plans in and outside of pro wrestling.

Though only 31, Soho has more than a decade of experience in her bag. She made her debut in AEW in 2021 and has previously wrestled for WWE. Before signing a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, Ruby plied her trade in the independent circuit.

During a recent Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, she mentioned that she has started to consider her life beyond the squared circle but is committed to the craft as long as her body permits.

"I'm not necessarily preparing for it [life outside wrestling], but I also want to know my interests outside of this. This [wrestling] will still always be the driving force behind everything that I'm doing right now and I love it more than anything and I'm going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me, but I'm held together with toothpicks and bubble gum at this point. I think I have more years behind me than ahead of me, but I'm going to do this for as long as I can," Soho said. (H/T - Fightful)

Ruby Soho says she takes more time to recover now

The former WWE star started her career in 2010 at the age of just 19. Since then, she has witnessed a lot of ups and downs due to injuries.

In the same interview, she highlighted that she takes more time to heal from injuries than she used to do before.

"These last couple years are the first years that I have, not like thought about retiring anytime soon or anything, but it's been about 12 years that I've been doing this and I feel it a lot more. It takes a lot more for me to recover from matches than it used to. After each one, I'm hurting a little bit more. It's just gotten me to start thinking about life after wrestling, which before, I had blinders on, 'this is what I'm doing,'" Soho said. (H/T - Fightful)

She was in action on the August 17 tapings of AEW Dark: Elevation as she and Ortiz defeated Mickey Midas & Queen Aminata. Her last televised match resulted in a loss against Anna Jay on the Fight For the Fallen edition of Rampage.

