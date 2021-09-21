The re-invention of Ruby Soho

.

Ruby Soho seems to be living the high life now that she's joined AEW.

The former Ruby Riott emerged at All Out to a massive reaction from the All Elite Wrestling audience. It was the most significant response she has ever if you take her time in WWE also into consideration.

Soho was still hearing cheers this past Wednesday when she faced AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker in a promo battle for the ages.

The segment was almost universally praised by viewers and gave us a look at the fire and fury that Soho may have been forced to hold back in her last incarnation

It's clear she's got a new look, a new attitude and the fanbase behind her.

For many of these former WWE stars, the move to AEW has been like a shot in the arm. It's the caffeine that has woken them up after a long slumber.

Ruby Soho appears to be one of the stars who falls into that category. She's entered AEW full of fire, winning the Women's Casino Battle Royale for a shot at Baker. Now, she is being positioned as the person to take the gold from the Role Model of AEW.

Despite her being brand new to the promotion, it makes sense that Ruby Soho was thrown into the title match immediately. She and Baker make natural rivals. They're the two most charismatic women on the female roster.

They both have solid in-ring skills. Add in the chat that Soho was 'TV ready' upon her arrival, due to years of already performing in the largest wrestling promotion on the planet.

Many fans and observers believe Soho will capture the championship on Dynamite.

That could lead to a long angle with a re-match taking place at Full Gear on November 6th. In the meantime, if the promo from this week is any indicator, a war of words between these two will be just as entertaining (or more) than the action in the ring.

Ruby Soho adds more star power to the quickly-improving AEW Women's roster, and she has been immediately embraced by fans. Even if she fails to defeat Baker at Dynamite: Grand Slam, we all know she'll be a main event player for her entire run in All Elite Wrestling.

We should be seeing a career renaissance from Ruby Soho. She mentioned when she was in the ring with Baker about finally having 'her freedom'. That's what she's needed all along. Tony Khan and AEW will likely just let Soho be herself, something she didn't get the opportunity to showcase better.

Sooner or later, Ruby Soho will capture the title and rise to the top of the women's division of a major wrestling company. You can bet she'll take that opportunity to finally be the star she's always been destined to be.

