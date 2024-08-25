AEW star rumored to be WWE-bound shockingly appears at All In, costs MJF the title

An AEW star who was rumored to be headed to WWE made his shocking return at All In 2024. The star in question cost MJF his American Championship.

Daniel Garcia is one of the most popular stars in AEW. Over the last few years, Garcia has proven himself to be a top prospect in the company and has picked up some big wins. His antics in the ring, along with his dancing, have made him a fan favorite.

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like he won over MJF, who was in his corner for his match against Will Ospreay. However, after losing the match, Friedman attacked him viciously and tried to end his career. Garcia hasn't been seen on television since then. In fact, there were rumors that he was headed to WWE since the company was interested in him.

Tonight at AEW All In, MJF defended his AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay. Both men put on a spectacular match. Maxwell pulled out all the stops, including using Cody Rhodes' Cross Rhodes. He even tried to low-blow Ospreay after the referee got knocked down. Maxwell then tried to use what seemed like brass knuckles covered in a cloth. However, a masked figure stopped him. This person then revealed himself to be Daniel Garcia.

As Maxwell Jacob Friedman was distracted with Garcia, Ospreay hit him with a devastating Hidden Blade. He then hit the Tiger Driver and pinned Friedman.

Following the match, Will Ospreay refused to touch the American Championship. Christopher Daniels then entered the ring and handed him the AEW International Championship.

