"I guess someone got jealous" - AEW star reacts to Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT Championship

AEW star Ryan Nemeth took to Twitter to make a sarcastic remark towards his brother Nic Nemeth, better known as WWE Superstar and multi-time world champion Dolph Ziggler. The latter won the NXT Championship on this week's Roadblock edition of NXT 2.0

Ryan Nemeth was in action alongside his Wingmen teammate Peter Avalon on this week's edition of AEW Dark as they took on the team of Dante and Darius Martin, better known as Top Flight. Nemeth and Avalon lost to the high-flying duo as Dante picked up the win for his team by pinning the former.

Meanwhile, Ryan's brother, Dolph Ziggler, added to his long list of title wins by beating Bron Breakker to win the NXT championship.

After the show, Ryan took to Twitter to sarcastically congratulate the new champ. He noted that Dolph got jealous of his brother's big match on Dark.

You can check out Ryan's tweet below:

"I guess someone got jealous of my big match against Top Flight on Dark tonight but congrats tho."

Ryan Nemeth @ryrynemnem I guess someone got jealous of my big match against Top Flight on Dark tonight 🙄 but congrats tho I guess someone got jealous of my big match against Top Flight on Dark tonight 🙄 but congrats tho

AEW star Ryan Nemeth jokes that his brother played politics with Vince McMahon

After congratulating Dolph Ziggler for winning the NXT Championship, Ryan Nemeth got a reply from the WWE veteran MVP with an array of laughing emojis.

Ryan quoted the reply with yet another sarcastic remark stating that when Dolph saw that the former was about to have a big match, he played politics with Vince McMahon to overshadow Ryan's moment.

This is nothing but Ryan messing around with his big brother in the name of sibling rivalry. What would be your plans for Ryan Nemeth and The Wingmen in AEW? Do you see them winning the tag team titles anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy