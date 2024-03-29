AEW star Ryan Nemeth reacts to wrestling icon's recent retirement (Exclusive)

Ryan Nemeth recently gave his thoughts on how Sting's legendary 39-year wrestling career ended.

On March 3, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks in his retirement match at AEW Revolution. The 65-year-old previously retired in 2016 following a short run with WWE. However, he reversed his decision in 2021 and returned to the ring with AEW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Nemeth only had positive things to say about Sting's final match:

"I can't really interject on things I don't know the secret details about, but I imagine that that was exactly what he wanted to happen, in many ways, and I think it's incredible. I think that man has done so many physically insane things for someone of his stature and age, and I am massively impressed." [10:58 – 11:14]

Ryan Nemeth's favorite AEW moments

In 2021, Ryan Nemeth made his AEW debut after several years on the independent scene. He also trained in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and NXT developmental systems under the name Briley Pierce between 2011 and 2013.

Nemeth added that one of his favorite moments in AEW came when he interacted with Sting on television:

"In AEW, one of the biggest moments ever for me was at one point during Dynamite of the Jacksonville lockdown days, I was outside of the ring with Sting. I interfered in the match, it was Darby and JD Drake, I believe, and Sting came at me with his baseball bat and I was like, 'No! No! No!' He pushed me around the whole entire ring, up the back ramp, out into the parking lot." [8:23 – 8:51]

Nemeth's brother Nic, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, received help from Sting to win a five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series 2014.

The 39-year-old enjoyed the fact that he and his brother both shared memorable moments with The Vigilante:

"I just thought, 'This is kind of amazing because Sting is a legend,'" Nemeth continued. "The last interaction a Nemeth had with Sting was at Survivor Series when he helped my brother win Survivor Series, was on my mind. Also, I love cartoons and Three Stooges, and this just seemed a very Looney Tunes thing to be happening. I'm falling backwards the whole way. I thought it was incredible." [8:51 – 9:14]

Nemeth also reflected on the time he appeared in an impromptu segment with Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley after Adam Page suffered an injury:

"I was just standing around Gorilla [backstage area], and there was another example of Tony [AEW owner Tony Khan] just saying, 'Ryan, go out there, get some heat, do something with the Blackpool Combat Club,' and I said, 'Got it.' My music hit and I just walked to the ring talking, knowing that I'm good at this, I'm prepared, I can get some heat from Cincinatti." [9:43 – 9:59]

Moving forward, Nemeth is set to face Gilbert at a World Wrestling Council (WWC) event in Puerto Rico this weekend.

WWC presents Camino a la Gloria (Road to Glory) on Saturday, March 30, at 8:00pm (ET) at the Ruben Zayas Arena in Trujillo Alto. Tickets are available at Rayting Mini Market and on the same day of the event directly at the venue.

You can also catch Ryan Nemeth at the Hunkamania comedy show at Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, April 3. He will be joined by his brother Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

