Mark Sterling says his beef with female AEW star is over

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill's manager, "Smart" Mark Sterling, has revealed that the alleged beef between himself and Red Velvet is officially over.

Before siding with Cargill, Red Velvet spent months trying to beat the champion. This led to multiple matches and a heated feud, with their final bout occurring on the November 17th, 2021, episode of Rampage. Leading up to the contest, Velvet threw a cake into Sterling's face, beginning the beef between the two.

Smart Mark recently shared a tweet where the AEW personality mentioned that all is well between him and the 29-year-old star. Cargill's manager also noted that he is looking forward to the TBS Championship match on Rampage.

"Yes, @Thee_Red_Velvet and I are over the cake in my face and ruining my suit incident and we all had a good laugh. What an unreal @AEW #AEWDynamite! We are looking forward to the big @TBSNetwork championship match on Friday!!" Sterling Tweeted.

With Red Velvet now being a part of Jade Cargill's new faction, it's only natural that the beef between her and Sterling be squashed. However, the incident could possibly come back and cause friction sometime in the future.

Dustin Rhodes sent out a heartfelt message of encouragement toward AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter to voice her frustration at being compared to industry veterans while she's only a year into her career. In an expletive-laden Tweet, Cargill noted that she was tired of the constant comparisons.

"Stop comparing me to ppl who have been doing this s**t for years. I’m in my own lane and I’m fine with that. I’ve been compared to someone new every week. S**tttttt. You can’t define me." - Cargill Tweeted.

In a show of support, The Natural Dustin Rhodes commented on the post to remind Cargill that he has her back.

"You are wonderful just the way you are!!!" - Dustin Tweeted.

At only 29, Jade Cargill is genuinely one of the most impressive wrestlers of the modern age. The star's career is only just beginning, and with legends like Dustin Rhodes behind her, she'll likely go far in her career.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill as the TBS Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

