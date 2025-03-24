AEW star's first match in more than 11 months officially announced

An AEW star is set to compete in her first match in over 11 months. She has been out of action due to an injury.

Kiera Hogan first made a name for herself in TNA Wrestling (formerly Impact Wrestling). After a decent run with the promotion, Hogan made her AEW debut in 2021. She joined The Baddies alongside Jade Cargill and Red Velvet the following year. After leaving the faction, she wasn't involved in many key storylines and was primarily featured on ROH.

Hogan spent most of 2023 and 2024 competing on Collision and ROH. She was sidelined nearly a year ago due to a shoulder injury. Her last match was on the April 27, 2024, episode of ROH against Ashley D'Amboise.

ASE Wrestling has announced that Kiera Hogan will return to the ring for its Las Vegas event on April 17. She will team with Tasha Steelz to face Charity King and Dani Bee.

"ASÉ WRESTLING: VEGAS MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT: FIRE N’ FLAVA (@HoganKnowsBest3 & @RealTSteelz) vs THE KING BEES (@charityking_ & @dannibeeokc) APRIL 17TH, THURSDAY 11AM," the post on X read.

AEW star Eddie Kingston is also expected to make his return this summer

Eddie Kingston suffered a torn tibia, a torn ACL, and a torn meniscus during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence last year. He underwent surgery for his injury and has been recovering for the last several months. However, his return is reportedly right around the corner.

According to PWInsider, Eddie Kingston is expected to make his in-ring return this summer. The former ROH World Champion also issued a statement saying that he is getting better each day but has been under stress due to his time away from the ring.

"It is getting better and better everyday. I was stressed out about dumb sh*t I can't control. So I f***** up my stomach being an a**hole, but I'm trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don't have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling."

You can view his statement here.

It will be interesting to see what Eddie Kingston will do upon his AEW comeback.

