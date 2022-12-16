AEW star's friend spotted with The Undertaker and multiple Hollywood stars

WWE Legend The Undertaker was recently spotted alongside Darby Allin's friend and famous skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Tony Hawk is considered by many to be a godlike figure in the world of skateboarding. Among his many accomplishments, he was also the first to be documented while completing the "900" skateboarding trick in 1999. Interestingly, he was also featured in an AEW segment with Darby Allin back in 2020.

It seems that Tony Hawk has good relations with some of the WWE folks as well. While The Undertaker is rarely seen inside the pro-wrestling scene now, he was recently spotted alongside Tony Hawk.

The Deadman's last match was in 2020, where he took on AJ Styles in a singles bout. He was successful in defeating The Phenomenal One despite an impressive defense from the latter.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho apparently tried to kiss The Undertaker

While the Phenom maintained a grim personality in his WWE appearances, Chris Jericho had apparently tried to break through the facade in a rather unique manner.

Back in 2005, WWE took a trip to Japan as part of their programming schedule. Seizing the opportunity, Jericho had apparently tried to convince the Deadman to kiss him on the lips one night. He recounted the details of the incident in his book "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps."

"Because we were taping both shows in Tokyo, it was a rare tour that boasted both the RAW and Smackdown rosters... I don’t remember much about the whole evening, except for the fact that I spent a good portion of it trying to convince The Undertaker to let me kiss him on the lips. There was no way the Fonz was going to allow that to happen, but he did let me kiss him on the cheek, so it wasn't a total wash," he wrote.

While the Phenom is retired from pro-wrestling, Jericho is still active in AEW. He recently lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli, opening up the door to a future storyline soon after.

Do you think The Undertaker should appear in pro-wrestling again? Sound off in the comments below!

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes