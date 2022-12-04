"It wasn't a total wash" - When former WWE Champion tried to kiss The Undertaker on the lips in real life

In 2005, WWE went to Japan to tape two episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. During the trip, former Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho spent a lot of time one night trying to convince The Undertaker to kiss him on the lips.

The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla detailed the incident in his book, "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps."

"Because we were taping both shows in Tokyo, it was a rare tour that boasted both the RAW and Smackdown! rosters. The whole crew had gone out to Roppongi the night before and gotten totally shmammered. I don’t remember much about the whole evening, except for the fact that I spent a good portion of it trying to convince The Undertaker to let me kiss him on the lips. There was no way the Fonz was going to allow that to happen, but he did let me kiss him on the cheek, so it wasn't a total wash," he wrote.

In Japan, Jericho went head-to-head against Chris Benoit on RAW. Nevertheless, he lost the bout via submission. Meanwhile, The Undertaker interrupted a tag team match between The Basham Brothers and Mark Jindrak and Luther Reigns to attack Jindrak on SmackDown.

While The Undertaker is now retired from in-ring competition, Jericho is still active. He is currently the ROH World Champion and leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society faction in AEW.

The Undertaker allegedly accused a 4-time World Champion of faking an injury to avoid a WWE Title match. Check out the story here.

Chris Jericho wanted to have a long feud with The Undertaker in WWE

Between 2000 and 2017, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho shared the ring several times. However, they have only had three one-on-one matches. Their last singles bout came in February 2010 and ended in Jericho's victory.

In an interview with Gresh & Keefe in July 2021, Jericho spoke about the wrestlers he wishes he could have feuded with in WCW and WWE. The former Undisputed Champion named The Hart Brothers and The Undertaker.

"I think the Hart brothers for sure. I'm talking about Bret Hart or Owen Hart. Both of those guys I never got to wrestle. Owen passed away before I got into WWE, and I wasn't at the level to wrestle Bret before he got injured before his career was done. But I think with our backgrounds and kind of growing up in the same area and training the same way, those would have been a couple of really classic feuds. The other one is The Undertaker. I worked him a few times and we always had great matches, but we just never really had a long feud," he said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Chris Jericho once confronted former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in real life. Check out the story here.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes