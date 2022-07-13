5 things you didn't know about Chris Jericho and Jessica Lockhart's relationship - A former WWE Superstar tried to steal her from Y2J, Vince McMahon's unexpected response to their wedding invitation

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Chris Jericho has been married to Jessica Lockhart for over two decades. However, many wrestling fans do not know much about the couple's relationship.

During his early wrestling days, The Demo God dated some of his co-workers in ECW and WCW, including Kimona Wanalaya and two unnamed Nitro Girls. He then met Lockhart and quickly fell in love with her. The couple have been together for over 20 years now.

Despite Jericho's fame, he has managed to keep his private life away from the public eye. Nevertheless, he has revealed some details about their relationship with his wife in his books A Lion's Tale: Around the World in Spandex and Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps.

Here are five things you did not know about Chris Jericho and Jessica Lockhart's relationship.

#5. A former WWE Superstar tried to steal Jessica Lockhart from Chris Jericho

After seeing Jessica Lockhart with former WCW star Disco Inferno at a restaurant in Florida, Chris Jericho asked his former co-worker to introduce him to her. He and Lockhart then sat together and chatted. As they spoke, former WCW and WWE Superstar Raven interrupted them.

In his autobiography A Lion's Tale: Around the World in Spandex, Jericho explained that he and Raven used to play a game around the girls they liked at the time.

"The two of us had developed a system during our time in the Drunken Four Horsemen where if we saw a girl we liked, he became the bad cop and I was the good cop. This way the girl had two flavors to choose from like a cheap-a** Baskin-Robbins," Jericho wrote.

However, Jericho did not want to play the same game with Lockhart. Although Jericho tried to make Raven leave, he did not. Raven even asked Lockhart to accompany him to a club in Tampa.

"[The Club] was now the enemy along with Raven, who was intent on stealing her away. She looked undecided and the moment of truth had arrived. Was she going to go to the Dollhouse with Rave, who she'd never met before, or stay at the restaurant with me where she belonged?" Jericho added in his book.

Luckily for Jericho, Lockhart decided to stay with him at the restaurant. A few weeks later, she officially became his girlfriend.

#4. Chris Jericho proposed to Jessica Lockhart before the world ended

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Happy 21st anniversary to the greatest woman I’ve ever met!! I love you more than everything and I thank you for helping me become the man I am today!! I love u forever @Jessica22035107 !!!! Happy 21st anniversary to the greatest woman I’ve ever met!! I love you more than everything and I thank you for helping me become the man I am today!! I love u forever @Jessica22035107 !!!! https://t.co/d5NtRv6ofj

Although he did not fully believe that the world would end in 2000 due to an alleged computer virus, Y2K, Chris Jericho took some precautions. He also decided to propose to his then-girlfriend, Jessica Lockhart, at midnight on January 1, 2000.

In his autobiography Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, Jericho explained that he believed there were several similarities between getting married and the end of the world.

"I thought it would be a froot idea to pop the question at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2000, just as the new millennium began. At the time, the entire planet was nervous about the potential onslaught of the Y2K virus, which could apparently destroy life as we knew it. From what I'd heard there were plenty of similarities between getting married and the end of the world, so I figured my timing was apropos," he wrote.

As people celebrated the new millennium, Jericho proposed to Lockhart. She said yes. While the world did not end as some expected, Jericho's bachelor life was about to.

#3. A WWE legend chose Jessica Lockhart's wedding ring, not Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho with his wife, Jessica Lockhart

When Chris Jericho set out his plan to propose to Jessica Lockhart, he started thinking about getting the wedding ring. However, he did not know where to begin searching for one. Hence, he asked some of his WWE co-workers for help.

In his autobiography Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, The Demo God revealed that he was not the one who chose his wife's wedding ring but another WWE legend.

"When it came time to find the wedding ring, I had no idea where to start. I asked The Rock if he had any ideas, and he mentioned that he'd bought his wife's ring in New York City from the father of one of the WWE office employees. So one night after a Garden show, I went to the jeweler's house to find the perfect ring. I was traveling with Jeff Hardy that weekend, so the two of us perused the selection on by one. I narrowed it down to three final choices (...) so I asked Jeff which one I should choose and the Charismatic Enigma made the final decision on the ring that my wife is wearing right now," he added.

On July 30, 2000, Jericho and Lockhart tied the knot. The couple will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary later this month.

#2. Vince McMahon's unexpected response to Chris Jericho and Jessica Lockhart's wedding invitation

Chris Jericho and Jessica Lockhart married in July 2000

In 1999, Chris Jericho left WCW to join WWE. He made his debut on August 9 during an episode of RAW Is War in Chicago. Less than a year later, he and Jessica Lockhart held their wedding ceremony in the Canadian city of Winnipeg.

Several WWE Superstars attended Jericho's wedding, including Edge and Christian. He also invited Vince McMahon. However, the then-WWE Chairman had an unexpected response to Jericho's invitation.

"I invited Vince and he responded by saying 'Winnipeg. Why would I want to go to Winnipeg?'" Jericho revealed in his autobiography, Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps.

Jericho recently spoke about his relationship with McMahon during his appearance on the True Geordie podcast, revealing that he loved working for the 76-year-old.

#1. A WWE chiropractor temporarily paralyzed Jessica Lockhart

One day while having a run, Jessica Lockhart got hit by a car. After the accident, her back continued to bother her. Hence, her husband, Chris Jericho, decided to take her to WWE's French chiropractor at the time, Francois.

However, Lockhart's visit to Francois did not end pleasantly for Jericho's wife.

"Francois was convinced that he could heal any ailment with his magical powers (...) When Francois heard this [Lockhart's back problems after her accident], he insisted he could make her feel better and had her lie down on his table. Somehow she ended up getting a stinger that temporarily paralyzed her. It was terrifying because she could hardly move her legs, and all I could think of was my mom, who had become a quadriplegic nine years earlier," Jericho explained in his autobiography Undisputed: How to Become World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps.

Fortunately, Lockhart got a little better the next day. Although she could move, her back was still bothering her, and she could not get out of bed, according to her husband's book.

