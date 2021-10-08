5 former WWE Superstars you may not know served in the U.S military

Before they became pro wrestlers, some former WWE Superstars have served in the United States military.

Few current WWE Superstars have served in the United States military in the past two decades. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, for example, joined the army after graduating from college, following in his father's footsteps. He spent three years in uniform before joining WWE in 2005.

Nonetheless, fans might not know about a few other former WWE Superstars who have also joined the military. These wrestlers served in different branches, including the Army, Marine Corps, and Air Force.

Here are five former WWE Superstars you might not know have served in the United States military.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Trish Adora

Trish Adora kicked off her wrestling career in 2016 after training at the Team 3D Academy, under WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz.

Adora is a United States Army veteran. She spent eight years in the military and served in Afghanistan. However, she later decided to leave service and pursue a wrestling career.

"While I was [in the Army] I had these moments where I was faced with the decision where I was like, 'All right, either I’m going to re-sign up and do this for the rest of my life, or I’m going to try out wrestling and do that for the rest of my life.' It wouldn’t be fair to me if I didn’t at least explore what wrestling was," she told the Washington Post.

In 2016, Trish Adora started wrestling in a few promotions like IGNITE Wrestling, American Combat Wrestling, and Go Wrestle. The 32-year-old then received a WWE tryout in 2017. A year later, she made her WWE debut on the September 5 episode of NXT. Adora went head-to-head with Kairi Sane but came up short.

Trish Adora never competed again in WWE. She is currently wrestling on the independent circuit.

