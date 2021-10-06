Top 5 best ECW World Heavyweight Champions of all time

The ECW World Heavyweight Championship was the top prize in Extreme Championship Wrestling. The title, which dates back to 1992, went through various changes throughout the years. There have been first-ballot Hall of Famers like Jimmy Snuka, Don Muraco, and Tito Santana who've held the gold in the past.

32 different men have held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Historic runs have defined the legacy of this prestigious title. Its booking is one of the main reasons why ECW rose to prominence.

11 years since the title was deactivated, with Ezekiel Jackson being the final champion, it's an ideal time to remember the most memorable champions.

In this article, we take a look at the five best ECW World Heavyweight Champions of all time.

5) Terry Funk: 2-Time ECW World Heavyweight Champion

Dan Venus @RecreWrestling April 13, 1997 Terry Funk becomes ECW Champion http://t.co/7O13FilEYo April 13, 1997 Terry Funk becomes ECW Champion http://t.co/7O13FilEYo

Terry Funk holds the honor of being the oldest ECW World Heavyweight Champion. He won the title on two occasions.

At 48 years old, Funk came to ECW and promised to help the fledging Eastern Championship Wrestling with his talent and experience.

It started with Terry Funk defeating Sabu to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. His first reign isn't recognized by WWE due to it being before the introduction of Extreme Championship Wrestling. He then lost the title to Shane Douglas.

Terry Funk's second reign is remembered more fondly due to its lead-up. During the buildup to ECW's first pay-per-view Barely Legal, Tommy Dreamer was scheduled for a match with Sandman and Stevie Richards to determine who faced Raven for the gold.

Dreamer gave his opportunity to his mentor Funk for one last shot at becoming world champion. Funk accepted and went on to win the match. One of the most emotional main events in the promotion's history, Funk rolled up Raven to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

