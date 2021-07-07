Official health update on WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

The 77-year old WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has been battling health issues and was earlier reported to be suffering from dementia. Don Muraco first provided the update on his podcast and has now been officially confirmed by Terry Funk's Twitter account.

"Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!", the tweet stated.

Terry Funk is a hardcore legend and a former two-time ECW world heavyweight champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He is well known across the pro wrestling industry as a pioneer of hardcore wrestling and an inspiration to many as part of his long, storied career spanning over 50 years.

Terry Funk made his debut in 1965 for his father's promotion. His most recent match took place in 2017, where he teamed up with the Rock N' Roll Express to take on Brian Christopher, Jerry Lawler, and Doug Gilbert.

WWE legends react to Terry Funk's health update

WWE legends like Mick Foley, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL), and Mickie James tweeted in respect of Terry Funk.

"Terry Funk is the greatest wrestler I have ever seen. No one made it easier to believe than The Funker," tweeted Mick Foley.

"People posting pics of the Texas Legend Terry Funk-idolized him and then got to tag with him and rode the roads with him-love me some Terry Funk! Wish him the best health and happiness!", tweeted JBL.

WWE's official Twitter account also wished the best to Terry Funk and his family.

Terry Funk's legendary career

Terry Funk initially wrestled for WWE (then WWF) in 1985 before joining WCW a year later. He then went to Japan and competed in the King of the Death Match tournament where he lost in the finals to protege, Cactus Jack (Mick Foley). Both would later team up on Funk's return to WWF in 1997 where he wrestled as Chainsaw Charlie before taking up his original name a few months later. Funk and Foley would also win tag team gold, beating the New Age Outlaws.

Terry Funk then wrestled in ECW, WCW, and on the independent circuit before making sporadic returns to WWE, the first of which was in 2006 where he would wrestle at the ECW One Night Stand in a losing effort and then the Hall of Fame induction in 2009. In 2013, he returned to induct Mick Foley into the Hall of Fame before making his final appearance on the March 31st, 2016 episode of RAW where he gave a pep talk to Dean Ambrose for his match against Brock Lesnar and presented him with a chainsaw.

Terry Funk will always remain one of the greatest performers of all time. We wish for his health and happiness while cherishing his contribution to the industry.

