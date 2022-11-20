"The little f**ker doesn't want to drop the belt" - When The Undertaker allegedly accused 4-time World Champion of faking an injury to avoid WWE Title match

Nearly 25 years ago, The Undertaker reportedly accused then-WWE Champion Shawn Michaels of faking an injury to avoid dropping the title to Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.

The Hitman detailed his version of the story in his autobiography, "Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling."

"On February 13, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the big news was that Shawn was forfeiting the World belt because he'd suddenly somehow sustained a career-ending knee injury and needed surgery. Taker looked at me like this was all bullsh*t and said, 'I'll believe it when I see the scar. The little fucker doesn't want to drop the belt,'" Hart wrote.

On the February 13, 1997, episode of Monday Night RAW, Michaels headed to the ring and announced that he would vacate his championship after suffering a career-ending injury. The Heartbreak Kid also stated that he had lost his smile and was going home to find it.

Three days later, Bret Hart defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and Vader in a four-way elimination match at In Your House 13: Final Four to capture the title. Nevertheless, he lost it a day later to Sycho Sid on RAW.

Shawn Michaels allegedly refused WWE's plan to drop the title instead of vacating it

On his Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard spoke about Shawn Michaels' controversial injury in 1997. Prichard disclosed that many people inside the company were initially suspicious about it.

Although he was not one of these people, Prichard later started to question the injury when HBK refused to lose the title by simply laying down for a three-count.

"I questioned it in Lowell, Mass, when we came up with the idea to 'ok, let's go on out, let's have a match and it'll be, you know, we can do a schmaz, and Sid's gonna, you know, kin cancun with the chair, and roll you up one two three, and mess up your knee, and you go on and have your surgery and whatever happens happens.' And he [HBK] was like, 'yeah, no, can't do that man, can't do that because my knees are too bad. I think I just need to forfiet the title. That's when I was like, 'ok,' you know. [...] I guarantee he had a knee injury. I guarantee that, but you can't lay down for a three count?" said Prichard. [From 0:48 to 1:36]

