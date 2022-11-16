Vince Russo has claimed the Montreal Screwjob was his idea, which he came up with during a creative meeting at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's house.

One of the most controversial moments in wrestling history, the Montreal Screwjob, saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret Hart by locking in the Sharpshooter even though the latter hadn't tapped out. The events that transpired at Survivor Series 1997 resulted from backstage disagreements over the match's outcome.

Though The Hitman was due to leave WWE for WCW, he refused to lose the title to Michaels in his hometown, leaving Vince McMahon in a precarious situation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo shed light on how he came up with the idea for the Montreal Screwjob. He revealed that during an all-nighter meeting at McMahon's house, he grew frustrated as the team could not come to a conclusion for the match.

"I only know my part of the story. I don't know all the parts of the stories that I wasn't involved in. My part of the story was, we were at Vince's house, and we were doing the creative for Survivor Series. And we were there all night. And that time, I got my kids at home, my wife, and I was like, this is ridiculous, right?" said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo disclosed that he grew so irritated that he pitched the bizarre idea of the referee calling for the bell just when Michaels locks in the Sharpshooter. He added that he just wanted to go home to his family as soon as possible.

"So out of pure frustration, I swear to god, out of pure frustration, I said, 'You know what, bro, screw it. Have Shawn put him in the Sharpshooter and have the referee call for the bell,' because I wanted to go home. I just wanted to go home," recalled Russo. (6:22 - 7:08)

WWE veteran Vince Russo says he did not chat with Vince McMahon until Survivor Series

Furthermore, Russo revealed that once he returned from the meeting at McMahon's place, he had no contact with him until Survivor Series. Vince Russo added that he had no clue what the former WWE Chairman would do at the show.

"We had thrown out a million ideas by that point. So that was like the last thing I said. So bro, Vince, I had no contact with Vince for the rest of the week. So, this was probably on a Wednesday or Thursday. I had no idea what Vince was gonna do," added Russo. (7:09 - 7:30)

Though Bret Hart's relations with WWE had severed then, he finally returned years later in 2010, mending his equation with McMahon and Michaels.

