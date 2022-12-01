"You can go f**k yourself" - When current AEW star confronted former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in real life

In December 2001, Chris Jericho became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion. However, Vince McMahon reportedly thought about stripping him of the title only a few days later, which led The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla to confront the former Chairman backstage.

In his book "Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps," Jericho detailed the incident.

"I was off to a terrible start as champion and everyone knew it, so much so that the next night at Smackdown! I starting hearing rumors that Vince was going to have me drop the title. I dismissed them at first, but when three different people informed me Vince was secondguessing his decision, I started to think there might be something to it. Hearing the gossip really pissed me off. I’d only been the champion for a week, and after working my a** off for eleven years to get it I wasn’t going to give up that easily. I decided right then that I was going to go talk to Vince before it was too late," he wrote.

Jericho then found McMahon standing in front of his office. As he felt he had nothing to lose, the New York native decided to "let McMahon have it." He even insulted the former Chairman.

"'Listen, Vince, I'm the Undisputed Champion and you gave me this chance for a reason. I'm sure there are some people behind the scenes who aren't too happy with your decision, but I don’t care—I'm the champion! This is my time, my chance, and if people don't believe in me, they can go f**k themselves. And you know what, Vince? If you don't believe in me, you can go f**k yourself too!' There, I'd said it. I had told the great Vince McMahon to go f**k himself. But it was how I truly felt, and I was relieved. Now I would have to deal with the consequences," Jericho added.

Despite initially staring at Jericho with a "death gaze," McMahon's expression surprisingly changed. He told the then-Undisputed WWE Champion that he was pleased with his new attitude.

Following his confrontation with McMahon, Jericho held the Undisputed title for 98 days before losing it to Triple H at WrestleMania X8.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had a 'special' relationship with Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho had three runs in WWE, between 1999 and 2018, before joining AEW in 2019. During his time there, Y2J won many championships, including six world titles.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Hall of Famer Road Dogg stated that Jericho had a "special" relationship with Vince McMahon.

"Chris was one of those guys that was special like Brock, like a lot of top stars that had a very special relationship with Vince. And so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren't privy to," he said. [H/T - ITR]

