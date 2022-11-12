"He is not a monster" - WWE veteran discloses what Vince McMahon is like in real life

WWE veteran Tom Prichard recently disclosed what former Chairman Vince McMahon is like in real life.

Prichard had two runs as an in-ring performer in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Tag Team Championships once alongside Skip. The 63-year-old later transitioned into a coach for a few years before the company released him from his contract in 2012.

While being a coach, Prichard worked closely with the company's former Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he disclosed what McMahon is like in real life.

"[Vince McMahon is] Certainly one of the most unique people I've ever met. I've some unique people man. (...) He's an intimidating guy, for me especially because I never knew what to say to him. He would disarm me when he could be nice and he could be empathetic and feel. I mean he's not an ogre. He's not a monster. He was never a monster. To me, he was a guy who was driven, he knew what he wanted, he knew what he expected of people. And you can't be the head of an organization as big as WWE and not have to be stern and know what you want. You have to have a vision. He had a vision," he said. [1:08- 2:10]

Tom Prichard believes there is a possibility the former WWE CEO is a "vampire"

Over the years, many superstars have spoken about Vince McMahon's passion for his job. He also disclosed in an old interview that he averages four hours of sleep a day before waking up to continue working.

In his interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Tom Prichard disclosed that McMahon attended all the morning creative sessions. The former coach explained that the former WWE CEO sometimes held the meetings in his gym clothes after working out very early in the morning.

"I don't know [when did he sleep]. I have no idea. It is [possible he is a vampire]. Huge possibility. I don't know man, he's just a different breed. He's like that Lauren Michaels. He's like those guys who are driven and that's what drives him. They don't food. They don't need sustenance. They just need something to take in and absorb," Prichard said. [0:28 - 0:58]

