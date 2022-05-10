"Keep me out of your mouth" - AEW star's girlfriend hits back at Tay Conti for her tweet

AEW star Scorpio Sky's real-life girlfriend could not help but clap back at Tay Conti in response to the latter's recent tweet.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been feuding with Scorpio Sky and his group for the last couple of weeks. The rivalry has led to the AEW TNT Title changing hands multiple times, finally resting on the shoulder of Scorpio. Furthermore, there have also been several instances of both sides taking shots at each other on social media.

After a tweet from Tay Conti indirectly mentioned Scorpio Sky's girlfriend Alex Gracia, the latter quickly responded, shutting her down:

"You and your man both have a PROVEN track record of cheating so to even pretend about this is silly. Now do your job and keep me out of your mouth since I don’t even work there. @paigevanzant is the one you need to be worrying about."

You can check out the full and uncensored interaction here.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara's feud with Scorpio isn't yet over. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's next in their story.

Scorpio Sky took a dig at Tay Conti at AEW Rampage recently

Tay Conti is not the only one taking shots, as the reigning TNT champion made a vulgar remark about the former on last week's Rampage episode.

The TNT championship Title has seen a lot of action recently. In a few weeks, the belt has changed hands more than twice. According to Scorpio, this has led to a deterioration in the prestige associated with the title.

On last week's Rampage, Scorpio stated that he was going to bring back respect for the TNT championship while making a snide remark about Conti.

You can check out that segment below:

Scorpio Sky will defend the AEW TNT Title against Frankie Kazarian soon. While it seems unlikely that the belt will change hands so quickly, only time will tell how the story unfolds.

