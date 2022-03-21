"He could’ve killed this f*cking guy" - Jim Cornette questions in-ring ability of 3-time WWE Champion after AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite drew in around 993,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. The show jumped up about 5.08% from last week's Fallout From Revolution episode, which peaked at 945,000 viewers.

The special "St. Patrick's Day Slam" episode of Dynamite featured two championship defenses. The most notable non-title match was the reunion and debut of The Hardys in AEW.

While Matt and Jeff Hardy were successful in their first match, veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette had a few gripes with the match. Cornette pointed out on Episode 423 of the Jim Cornette Experience that Jeff Hardy made a mistake with his Swanton Bomb.

"I couldn’t tell if the finish was f*cked up and Jeff just went to the top and said ‘I’m not going to do Swanton here.’ But they did this contrived thing, but the Hardys hit stereo Twists of Fate and then Jeff goes up to the top rope for the Swanton on Kassidy. He could’ve killed this f*cking guy, that Swanton landed with every bit of his weight a** first on top of poor old Kassidy,” Cornette said. (06:56 onwards)

The former manager also pointed out an issue with Marq Quen's Cannonball onto Matt, highlighting safety concerns with the move.

“They can barely handle Private Party because this was competitive. They got heat on Matt, Marq Quinn almost killed him with that cannonball dive to the floor. Far from missing him, he f*cking flattened him."

The Hardys will team up with Sting and Darby Allin this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The Hardys are set to team up with Darby Allin & Sting to take on the Andrade Family Office on this week's Dynamite. The brothers have likely brushed off the rust of this past week and could give fans an entertaining show.

The upcoming match might be a prelude to a feud involving Andrade, as The Idol has a history with both teams. Knowing The Hardys, a few tables and ladders will have to get involved to end the feud for good.

